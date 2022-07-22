Franklin County Farmers Market logo

I’m not ashamed to say that I’ve probably eaten my weight in peaches this week and the same goes for berries. It doesn’t seem right that I haven’t picked up any watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew yet, but I plan to remedy that situation this weekend (and you can too).

Kellie Sebastian.jpg

Kellie Sebastian

To me, there’s just nothing more refreshing and perfect than fresh fruit on a hot summer day. I haven’t been eating as many salads as I could or should, but with some teamwork on the homefront there’s always veggies we’ve meal-prepped, just waiting to be reheated and served. It’s not a perfect system, but it does the trick. Cooking every single night of the week just isn’t feasible for us so we shoot for the next best thing.

