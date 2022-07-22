I’m not ashamed to say that I’ve probably eaten my weight in peaches this week and the same goes for berries. It doesn’t seem right that I haven’t picked up any watermelon, cantaloupe or honeydew yet, but I plan to remedy that situation this weekend (and you can too).
To me, there’s just nothing more refreshing and perfect than fresh fruit on a hot summer day. I haven’t been eating as many salads as I could or should, but with some teamwork on the homefront there’s always veggies we’ve meal-prepped, just waiting to be reheated and served. It’s not a perfect system, but it does the trick. Cooking every single night of the week just isn’t feasible for us so we shoot for the next best thing.
This Tuesday will be a special day at the Franklin County Farmers Market — we have sheep visiting! It will be the last day that we are serving summer meals for kids, and our theme for the week’s kids activities is "Fabric from the Farm." We’ll have a story to read, crafts, watermelon to taste, and, as a very special treat, Morgan Farms will be bringing sheep for us to visit.
They will also have wool products to explore and will have mill- and hand-spun yarn, raw wool, fleeces, dryer balls, felted soap and more for sale. We will have Celeste with Manuscript Coffee joining us as well, along with all our wonderful regular Tuesday vendors with their veggies, preserves, baked goods, crafts, honey, meats and more. Hope you can stop by!
And, of course, Tuesday evening is our fifth Food Share of the season from 5-7 p.m. at Dolly Graham Park. The Food Share has been really fun — it is nice to have so many of us excited about gathering under the shade of trees at Dolly Graham Park to enjoy fresh, locally grown food together — and we’ll have summer meals for kids and kids activities with the market and the Paul Sawyier Public Library. There is still time to place an order to get a box of fresh veggies at sliding scale prices — just visit www.fcmarket.org/foodshare to order and learn more.
As we touched on a few weeks ago, the South Frankfort Food Share still needs some financial support since it’s knocking it out of the water in its mission to get food into the hands of those who need to buy it at a reduced rate, or have SNAP/food stamp cards. You can purchase a quarter, half or whole share by heading to our website, www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org and then navigating over to “shop with us” and then click on “south frankfort food share” from the drop down menu.
Around town, we’re really excited for our friends at Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub who just celebrated their one year anniversary. They carry produce and proteins from some of our vendors and we love to cheer for any local business that gets dollars in the hands of our producers and aids in securing local food systems. Way to go Birch and Michelle!
In my little corner of the world, the better-late-than-never garden is looking quite nice. It will still be a while before it’s fruitful, but at least it’s been planted. I tried all summer last year to grow cucamelons without any luck and to my surprise, those vines are actually doing really well, small but mighty.
Tomatoes are growing through their trellises and behaving, and the peppers that seemed destined for the compost pile have rooted into the earth and have made a miraculous comeback. The ground cherries are new this year too, and boy have they taken off.
Now, I’m wishing I’d planted them a bit further apart, but you live and you learn. Tomatillos are another favorite to grow. I honestly just love their little lantern-like globes as much as I like the fruit. The bunnies have not been kind to my bean sprouts, but there are a few survivors.
I’m also super excited to try my hand at flame weeding. I weeded in between the rows after the big rain we got and I’ll test her out this weekend when I have a second set of eyes. Stay tuned.
