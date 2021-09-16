Kentucky Book Festival

LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Book Festival (KBF), a weeklong celebration of reading, writing and books, has announced its author lineup for this year's event.

The daylong event on Saturday, Nov. 6, will be at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington and feature 140 authors, including Crystal Wilkinson, Elin Hilderbrand, Silas House, Amy McGrath, H. W. Brands, Frank X Walker, Brian Kilmeade, Gwenda Bond, Cinda Williams Chima, Sam Quinones and W. Bruce Cameron.

“I have a soft spot for the (KBF),” said Frank X Walker, an award-winning author, educator and co-founder of the Affrilachian Poets. “It was my first almost 20 years ago, and I’m also a reader so it’s a chance to see my favorite authors and get signed books, too. The timing is perfect for getting signed copies of books for your book-loving friends and family members.”

Attendees will have a chance to meet their favorite authors and illustrators; listen to story-times, presentations and panel discussions; participate in writing workshops or craft discussions; have their books signed; and get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping.

A program of Kentucky Humanities, the Kentucky Book Festival (formerly Kentucky Book Fair) is the first and largest book festival in the commonwealth.

“With authors from diverse backgrounds, local favorites and national names, from poetry to graphic novels to biographies to rom-coms, and more than 30 featured books geared toward children and middle school youth, there will be something for every book lover,” Sara Volpi Woods, KBF director and special projects coordinator, said. “It’s like the Burger Week of books — but this weeklong celebration feeds the soul, sparks the imagination and inspires creativity.”

Prior to the Saturday event, which is free and open to the public, five weekday events at various locations throughout Lexington will include:

· A virtual chat with best-selling young adult author Jason Reynolds

· A literary luncheon with Chef Ouita Michel

· Cocktails and conversation with Margaret Verble and Kim Edwards;

· Literary trivia night

· Commerce Lexington spotlight breakfast with James Hardymon and Terry L. Birdwhistell.

“The Kentucky Book Festival is always full of engaged readers, looking to meet their favorite writers and discover new ones,” Gwenda Bond, a New York Times best-selling author who writes rom-coms for adults and young adult fiction, said. “There's a special energy to this festival that makes me return to it year after year.”

The KBF is committed to the health and safety of authors, attendees, staff and volunteers. Organizers will closely monitor the conditions and consult federal, state and local guidance along with health experts and event partners to decide what, if any, changes or restrictions will be needed for the November event.

All authors, attendees, staff and volunteers will be asked to wear masks while attending the KBF and related events. Sanitizing stations will be provided. Visit kybookfestival.org for updates, programming and a full list of authors.

