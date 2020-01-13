The Kentucky Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library to discuss “Yates Paul, His Grand Flights, His Tootings” by James Baker Hall.
The group meets on the third Thursday of the month to celebrate the state’s rich literary tradition. The book discussion group focuses on Kentucky authors, settings and/or themes.
New members are always welcome.
If you have questions or wish to join, please contact Diane Dehoney at 352-2665 x108 or diane@pspl.org.
The library is located at 319 Wapping St.