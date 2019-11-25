The Kentucky Dance Academy will partner for the second year with the Franklin County Humane Society for a special photo series — "The Muttcracker."
Centered around KDA’s second annual performance of “The Nutcracker,” local animals and dancers will be featured together in a photo series highlighting the adoptable animals with characters from the ballet classic.
Based on the popular “Dancers and Dogs” viral video and Instagram page, KDA dancers will be posing in the KDA studio located at 316 Wapping St. on Sunday beginning at noon.
“The Muttcracker” photos will then be released as a joint ad campaign by the Humane Society and KDA to promote animal adoption and local arts.
“It is our biggest goal, as community members and artists, to give back to great organizations that already exist here in Central Kentucky,” KDA Academy Director Amanda Whites said.
“We were fortunate enough to help get all the featured animals from last year adopted, and we would love to continue that trend into our second season of this partnership."