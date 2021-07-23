Heartwood

Children raise their arms after performing at the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center in 2019. The event is planned for July 31. (Photo submitted)

Kentucky Heartwood kicks off its 15th Annual Music Festival at the Millville Community Center on Saturday, July 31 from 3-10 p.m.

The event features a youth music contest, art exhibitors, children’s activities, a chalk-drawing competition, hands-on workshops, dancing, and entertainment by local bands Nate Orshan and Native Invaders. Entry fee is $8 per person; kids are free.

According to organizer Chris Schimmoeller, the festival was conceived 16 years ago as a fundraiser for Kentucky Heartwood, whose mission is to protect and restore the integrity, stability and beauty of Kentucky's native forests. While the festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, she said it "has also become a wonderful family event that is becoming a tradition in our community. My daughters have grown up with the festival, and it has been fun to see the festival grow up with them."  

The event is located in Millville at the Millville Community Center, which includes portions of the restored historic Millville Elementary School. Glenns Creek runs through the property and festival goers will be able to explore the creek in the stream ecology workshop led by biologists Katie McKone and Jessica Schuster. 

"The creek is big a hit with the kids," Schimmoeller said. "It's a chance to get wet, have fun and also learn something about stream ecology."

Food vendors will offer pizza, Mexican options, locally grown food, lemonade and ice cream.  

The Kentucky Dance Academy will be performing in the gym at 3 p.m. and the audience will have an opportunity to participate.

Groat the goat

Children pose with Groat the goat at the 2019 event. (Photo submitted)

Kentucky State University will be escorting their ambassador goat, Groat, through the festival grounds. Groat will join in the kids’ parade at 7 p.m.  

Local musicians will be playing old-time music under the tree where art vendors will be showcasing homemade pottery, ceramics, jewelry, herbal products and more. Garden tools from Earth Tools will be available.

An obstacle course created by the Franklin County High School Environmental Club will begin at 4:45 p.m. and provide physical challenges and fun competition for all ages. A sports competition and chalk drawing competition will also take place. Awards are given for the winners of all the competitions.

At the heart of the festival is the youth music competition. Children ages 8-12 and 13-18 years old compete for a $100 prize and a trophy created by retired KSU professor and local Millville resident Jeff Alexander. Second and third prizes are also awarded. There are still openings in both competitions. To sign up, visit https://www.kyheartwood.org/music-festival-registration.html or call Schimmoeller at 502-226-5751.

Workshops cover topics of herbal medicine, social justice, and electric/hybrid cars as well as the stream ecology workshops led by McKone and Schuster.

Schedule of Events

3 p.m.— Festival Starts with Dancing in the Gym

3:30-4 p.m. — Open mike                  

3:30 p.m. — Stream ecology workshop                

4 p.m. — Music competition (8-12-year-olds)                 

4:30 p.m. — Social Justice Workshop

4:45 p.m. — Obstacle course          

5 p.m. — Nate Orshan

5 p.m. — Herbal medicine workshop

5:15 p.m. — Sports competition

5:30 p.m. — Stream ecology workshop

6 p.m. — Music competition (13-18-year-olds)

6 p.m. — Electric and hybrid car workshop

6:30 p.m. — Children’s performance

7 p.m. — Children’s parade

7:15 p.m. — Raffle drawing and enviro quiz winner

7:30 p.m. — Awards presentation

7:45 p.m. — Native invaders 

All Day — Information tables, vendors, local food, concessions, moonbounce.

Schedule of Speakers 

(All speakers will be on the main stage and will talk for 2-3 minutes each.) 

3:50 p.m. — Welcome to Music Festival (Schimmoeller and Ashley Lipscomb)

4:50 p.m. — Solar in Kentucky (Lane Boldman)

                   Walk/Bike Frankfort (Diane Strong)

                   Frankfort Immigration Assistance (Margaret O'Donnell)

5:50 p.m. — Logging, landslides and old growth (Jim Scheff)

                   Invasive species (Jody Thompson)

6:50 p.m. — Saving farmland (Jessie Wilder)

                   Black Lives Matter (Katima McMillan) 

 7:30 p.m. — Presentation of awards (Jane Marie Watts and Schimmoeller)

Sponsors include Earth Tools, Nancy Osborne, Inside Out Design, Jeff Alexander, Glare Control, Betty Beshoar, Doug Osborne, Bob Padgett, Michael & Sheila Campbell, Eddie Riddle, WEKU, Griffith Piano Service, Laura Hendrix, Lanham Media Services, Loren Curtis & Connie May, Froggy 104.7, and Ross Moonsnick. 

Emcee is Ella McCutchen and Seth Murphy of Blackhat Productions is the sound wizard.

