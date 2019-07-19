Kentucky Heartwood kicks off its 14th annual music festival at the Millville Community Center on Saturday, July 27, from 3-10 p.m. The event features a youth music contest, art exhibitors, children’s activities, a chalk drawing competition, hands-on workshops, a folk dance and entertainment by local bands Jasmine Fouts and The Sexy Tones.
Organizer Chris Schimmoeller said the festival was conceived 14 years ago as a fundraiser for the forest advocacy work of Kentucky Heartwood, whose mission is to protect and restore the integrity, stability and beauty of Kentucky's native forests. While the festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, she said that it "has also become a wonderful family event that is becoming a tradition in our community."
"My daughters have grown up with the festival, and it has been fun to see the festival grow up with them," Schimmoeller said. Last year's event had 350 attendees.
The event is located in Millville at the Millville Community Center, which includes portions of the restored historic Millville Elementary School. Glenns Creek runs through the property, and festival goers will be able to explore the creek in the stream ecology workshop led by biologists Katie McCone and Jessica Schuster.
"The creek is big a hit with the kids," Schimmoeller said. "It's a chance to get wet and have fun and also learn something about stream ecology."
The new Millville Community Market will be hosting arts events in the park along the creek in association with the festival.
The Capital City Historical Dancers and Musicians will host a folk dance in the gym at 3 p.m. Kentucky State University will be escorting their ambassador goat Groat through the festival grounds. Goats can be used to combat invasive plant species.
Local musicians will be playing old time music under the tree where art vendors will be showcasing homemade pottery, ceramics, jewelry, paintings, woodwork and more. Garden tools from Earth Tools will be available.
Josephine Sculpture Park will have a tent with art and children’s activities are located throughout the festival. An obstacle course created by the new Franklin County High School Environmental Club will begin at 4:45 p.m. and provide physical challenges and fun competition for all ages. A sports competition and chalk drawing competition will also take place. Children’s street theater is becoming a tradition at the festival.
Set for 6:30 p.m., this year's production, "The Magic of the Trees," is written and produced entirely by kids. A kids' parade will follow the play.
At the heart of the festival is the youth music competition. Children ages 8-12 and 13-18 years old compete for a $100 prize and a trophy created by retired KSU professor and local Millville resident Jeff Alexander.
"The trophy is a work of art," Schimmoeller said. "So many people contribute their time and energy to the event. It's what gives this festival a special feel."
There are still openings in the younger kids' competition. To register visit kyheartwood.org or call Schimmoeller at 502-226-5751.
Workshops include A Salad a Day with Franklin County Farmers Market, Tree ID walk with Joyce Bender, CBD Oil with hemp farmer Jane Harrod, Rise and Root forest immersion school with Xyara Asplen and the stream ecology workshops led by Katie McCone and Jessica Schuster.
Schedule of Events
3 p.m. — Festival Starts with a Square Dance
3:30-4 p.m. — Open Mike
3:30 p.m. — Stream Ecology Workshop
4 p.m. — Music Competition, 8-12 year olds
4 p m. — A Salad a Day Workshop
4:30 p.m. — Forest School for Kids Workshop
4:45 p.m. — Obstacle Course
5 p.m. — Jasmine Fouts
5 p.m. — Stream Walk and Tree ID Workshop
5:15 p.m. — Sports Competition
5:30 p.m. — Stream Ecology Workshop
6 p.m. — Music Competition, 13-18 yr olds
6 p.m. — CBD Oil Workshop
6:30 p.m. — Children’s Street Theater
7 p.m. — Children’s Parade
7:15 p.m. — Raffle Drawing & Enviro Quiz Winner
7:30 p.m. — Awards Presentation
7:45 p.m. — The Sexy Tones
All Day: Information tables, vendors, local food, concessions, moonbounce
Schedule of Speakers
3:50 p.m. — Welcome to Music Festival by Chris Schimmoeller and Jane Marie Watts
4:50 p.m. — 100% Renewable Energy by Andy McDonald; Hemp Revolution by Jane Harrod; Frankfort Immigration Assistance Network by Margaret O'Donnell
5:50 p.m. — Invasive Infestations by Joyce Bender; Rise & Root Forest School by Xyara Asplen; Frankfort Audubon by Hannah Helm
6:50 p.m. — Highlander School by Dave Cooper; Forests in Crisis by Jim Scheff
7:30 p.m. — Presentation of Awards by Jane Marie Watts and Chris Schimmoeller