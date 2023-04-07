The Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month Collective (KJAM), in collaboration with the City of Frankfort, Capital City Museum, Kentucky Historical Society and Paul Sawyier Public Library, will present several events in celebration of April being Jazz Appreciation Month. Events will also take place on Sunday, April 30, which is International Jazz Day.
Events include:
• Museum Hop/Block Party will take place 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, April 21. From 5:30-6:30 p.m. exhibits at the Capital City Museum, 325 Ann St., and the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS), 100 W. Broadway St., will be free and open to the public. Jazz Violins will perform a concert from 6:30-10 p.m. in Commonwealth Hall at KHS. There will also be live music, booths, food trucks and a D.J.
• Jazz Festival will take place from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Paul Sawyier Public Library. The event includes food trucks and live music. At noon, there will be an instrument "petting zoo" with Lexington Philharmonic members. From noon-4 p.m. on the stage outside, there will be performances by Raleigh Dailey Trio, Kirby Davis on the tenor saxophone, vocalist Mary Jackson and vocalist La’Shelle Allen. At 4 p.m. "Jazz Meets Poetry" will take place with Frank Walker and the Keith McCutchen Quartet in the River Room in the library. Walker, a former Poet Laureate of Kentucky and University of Kentucky Professor of English, will read from his oeuvre of poetry, including his collections "Affrilachia," "Black Box" and "Isaac Murphy: I Dedicate This Ride" with orchestrations from the Keith McCutchen Quartet.
• Kentucky State University Day of Jazz will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, April 28, at KSU's Bradford Hall Carl Smith Auditorium, 400 E. Main St. There will be clinics, workshops and performances. The event is free and open to the public.
• Frankfort International Jazz Day Celebration will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Grand Theatre. Tickets cost $20 and are available for purchase at https://grandtheatre.thundertix.com/events/209527. The celebration, “A Tribute to our Living Legends," will include performances by Frankfort's own NEA Jazz Ambassador, Jamey Aebersold (special guest); vocalist, Kemba Cofield (honoree); trombone player, Tom Senff (honoree); trumpet player, Ricky Cook (honoree); tenor saxophone player, Brooks Giles (honoree); drummer, Robert Griffin (honoree); pianist, Keith McCutchen (music director); acoustic bass player, Tyrone Wheeler (lifetime honoree); drummer, Johnathan Higgins (lifetime honoree) and alto saxophone player, Jamey Aebersold (lifetime honoree).
• Jazz Brunch at Limewater will take place from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the restaurant located at 900 Wilkinson Blvd. The brunch will feature music by jazz guitarist, Will Renshaw, and vocalist, Laura Penn.
The Kentucky Jazz Appreciation Month Collective is a non-profit organization founded by Kentucky jazz musician Dr. Keith McCutchen with the express intent of providing jazz education throughout the state of Kentucky during Jazz Appreciation Month in April. Utilizing a network of civic government support and a world-class array of jazz musicians, KJAM Collective seeks to connect the dots between government and civic organizations, educational programs and families, businesses and commercial venues in order to create art events that create community and commerce for the community.
