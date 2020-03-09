King Kong
The Grand Theatre will screen the movie “King Kong” at 2 p.m. Sunday.

In the classic adventure that made her a star, Fay Wray plays the beautiful woman who conquers the savage heart of a giant ape.

Tickets are $9 and available on the Grand Theatre website.

The theater is located at 308 St. Clair St.

