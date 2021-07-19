Samuel Konstantopoulos will be the guest worship leader and speaker at First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, on Sunday, Aug. 1.
 
Konstantopoulos, or Sam K., is an accomplished worship leader/music minister who has led services at churches large and small. He has consistently led services at both state and local youth conventions and has traveled extensively.

