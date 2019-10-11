The Kentucky State University Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. Keith McCutchen, and the Student/Faculty Jazz Collective will present its fall concert, “Feels So Good” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Carl H. Smith Auditorium at KSU’s Bradford Hall. The concert will feature the three Frankfort high schools along with two university employees.
Mr. Alvin Level, KSU director of bands, will perform on tenor saxophone as a soloist. Dr. Dereck Greenfield, vice president of Student Engagement, KSU chief diversity officer and member of the Student Faculty Collective, will perform as a guest soloists on soprano saxophone.
In addition to being the director of bands, Level teaches arranging in band music and popular soul and R&B styles. Many of the marching band's hits are Level’s arrangements or the students.' arrangements. In addition to his background in educational systems and cultural studies, Greenfield played jazz saxophone as a student in high school and as part of student life at Ithaca College.
Frankfort High School Band Director Brad Nunn, Franklin County High School Band director Josh Toppass and Western Hills High School Band Director Stephanie Wallace will perform with the KSU Student Faculty Collective. Each director nominated band members to be part of the collective ensemble. All three groups will perform their own musical presentations.
“These two individuals are great guest and models for our students as we continue building our Jazz, Commercial Music and International studies components within our program," McCutchen said. "Music is culture, history and human representation of our emotional intellectual selves. But it is also business, economics and diplomacy.
"Working together with colleagues and area schools to bridge gaps and make connections is crucial to our program. Our students having the opportunity to experience the breadth of possibilities presented in this music and our Student Faculty Collective is also exciting and worth advertising."