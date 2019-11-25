The Faculty of the Kentucky State University School of Music will present "A Season of Giving" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec.5, at the Carl H. Smith Auditorium, Bradford Hall.
Faculty vocalists will be Dr. Lori Hicks and Dr. Lloyd Mallory who will present music ranging from Handel’s Messiah to the ever popular, "Baby its Cold Outside."
Artist in residence, Calesta “Callie” Day will present music from classical, gospel and jazz styles, joined by faculty members Marlin McKay on trumpet, Brandon Douthitt on saxophone, Daniel Whitworth on low brass, Robert Griffin on percussion and Dr. Keith McCutchen on piano.
Piano professor Donald Lee III will also perform arrangements of holiday favorites.
“We look forward to sharing our best and brightest with you as we usher in the holiday season with our collective of talented faculty for an amazing evening," Hicks said. Hicks also serves as a chairperson for The School of the Humanities and Performing Arts.
Admission is $5 for the general public and free for students.