Kentucky State University will host Green and Gold Day on the mezzanine level at the Capitol from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends of Kentucky State are invited to speak with KSU President M. Christopher Brown II during a Bred Talk prior to Green and Gold Day at 10 a.m. in the Julian M. Carroll Academic Services Building welcome center. 

Attendees will receive talking points and learn more about Kentucky State’s legislative priorities while enjoying a continental breakfast.

Transportation to the Capitol for Green and Gold day will be provided on Kentucky State University buses. All members of the Kentucky State family are encouraged to wear green and gold. This event also includes lunch.

For more information, contact engagement@kysu.edu.

