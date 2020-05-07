JazzMusicFlyer2-730x1024.png

Dr. Keith McCutchen, director of choral activities at Kentucky State University, is performing a virtual jazz concert paired with a dinner for two from Ranada's Bistro and Bar in Lexington. 

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday. The three course meal paired with wine will be available for pickup at 5 p.m. at the restaurant, 400 Old Vine St. The cost is $100.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://ranadas.com/keith-mccutchen-jazz-series/.

