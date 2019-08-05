The Franklin County Democrats will host the third annual Dems Lending a Helping Hand Fundraiser to support the Franklin County Humane Society and L.I.F.E. House for Animals from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Park.
Tax-deductible monetary contributions will be accepted. Please make checks payable to the FC Humane Society or L.I.F.E. House for Animals.
For more information, email MFTurn01@gmail.com. Contributions can be mailed in advance to Michael Turner, 113 W. Todd St., Frankfort, KY 40601