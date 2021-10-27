There will be a Ladies Conference at Lighthouse Fellowship Church, 1840 Shryock Ferry Road, Versailles, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a reception following the meeting.

Special speaker Karen McCracken will be ministering on forgiveness to others, yourself and the church, “Keeping it 490: Learning to embrace 70 X 7.”

Register by email with the name and number attending to: Event.womaninspired@gmail.com, by Nov. 7. Participants must register to attend, as there will be limited seating.

