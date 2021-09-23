Ladies Day Out, presented by United Vendors of America Inc., will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Embassy Suites Atrium, 1801 Newton Pike, Lexington.

The event includes speakers, 20 plus vendors, nutrition specialists, photographers, massages and more. 

Masks are required. Call 859-537-2969 for more information.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription