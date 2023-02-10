Ladies night out.jpg

Ladies Night Out will take place from 5-9 p.m. Monday at the Holiday Inn Express, 1000 Vandalay Drive. 

Event highlights include health, beauty, door prizes, speakers, massages, demos, SWAG bags and more. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-night-out-frankfort-tickets-520782232677.

