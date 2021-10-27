Ladie Night.jpg

Ladies Night will take place from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Holiday Inn Express, 1000 Vandalay Drive in Frankfort.

The event includes shopping, drinks, music, lite bites, door prizes, massages and a vacation giveaway. Admission is free. Masks are required.

