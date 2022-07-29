The Grand Theatre will open its season on Wednesday with the return of South Africa’s most famous chorale singers, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theatre located at 308 St. Clair St.
Hailing from Ladysmith, a village near Durban, Ladysmith Black Mambazo gained fame during the fight against Apartheid (government enforced racial segregation) in South Africa.
With Nelson Mandela imprisoned for his political opposition for life, Paul Simon went to South Africa to collaborate with South African musicians to record "Graceland." Simon found Ladysmith and its leader Joseph Shabalala and recorded the album, which sold 16 million records in 1986 and drew world acclaim and attention to Apartheid and Ladysmith. Simon produced Ladysmith’s first album "Shaka Zulu" in 1987, which won the first of the bands five Grammy’s and 17 Grammy nominations.
Change was occurring in South Africa due to internal politics and anti-Apartheid spurred by "Graceland." Nelson Mandela was released in 1990. Apartheid ended in 1991 though strife continued.
Nelson Mandela was elected president, and won the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1993, taking Ladysmith with him to Oslo for the award ceremony as “South Africa’s Cultural Ambassadors.”
Ladysmith Black Mambazo will return to the U.S. for its first post-COVID tour.
Joseph Shabalala has passed, but four of his sons lead the group. The Aug. 3 show will be the opening performance for the group's 2022 tour.
Ladysmith’s vocal harmonies are acapella in Zulu with 10 singers presenting the music. The band’s name was christened by Joseph Shabalala — Ladysmith for his hometown, Black for local livestock and Mambazo, the Zulu word for axe, as a metaphor for the group’s sharpness.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo is sponsored by Kay and Bill Kirkland. At press time, there are limited tickets in the orchestra. Tickets prices range from $30-$50 and available online at thegrandky.com or by contacting the Grand ticket office at 502-352-7469. The office is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.