Ladysmith copy.jpg

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. (Photo submitted)

The Grand Theatre will open its season on Wednesday with the return of South Africa’s most famous chorale singers, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theatre located at 308 St. Clair St.

Hailing from Ladysmith, a village near Durban, Ladysmith Black Mambazo gained fame during the fight against Apartheid (government enforced racial segregation) in South Africa.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription