The winter months leave those of us who love shopping at the Franklin County Farmers Market, growing our own vegetables, snipping bouquets or cooking with seasonal produce looking for something to keep us occupied.
With a bit of extra time on our hands, some of us read farming-related books. While we all know and love Wendell Berry, I’m not going to recommend him because most local-food lovers here in the Bluegrass State are already familiar with his works.
Instead, I’ll suggest three other authors I’ve read over the past few years. Each of these books is available for checkout at the Paul Sawier Public Library.
Last week I finished "The Shepherd’s Life: Modern Dispatches from an Ancient Landscape" by James Rebanks. I’m an anglophile, so I was intrigued by this book taking a deep-dive into the shepherding lifestyle as well as its place-based memoir set in the Lake District of England. What I liked most was its generational nature, covering how the author’s grandfather, father, and then his own children were all connected to the farms and the work of shepherding.
The discussion of the family saga showed how farming in that region changed over time, while many aspects, such as sheep care, remained the same. "The Shepherd’s Life" also includes an in-depth exploration of sheep care practices, such as pasture rotation based on seasons, shearing the sheep and care for orphaned lambs.
Rebanks offers a unique perspective in that he initially dropped out of high school to farm, then moved away to attend Oxford University, and then chose to return to his family profession, thus being able to describe his rural lifestyle from both an outsider and an insider perspective.
I encountered "The New Farm: Our Ten Years on the Front Lines of the Good Food Revolution" by Brent Preston last summer. "The New Farm" tells the story of Preston and his wife, both globe-trotting city dwellers, who decided to relocate to a farm about an hour and a half from Toronto to make a go with farming.
They came to farming from a different angle than Rebanks because they were first generation farmers and didn’t’t have the family history and support he had. What I appreciated about "The New Farm" was how honest Preston was with sharing his successes and failures with farm decisions, human resources and finances.
He details how over the years the farm transitioned from being mostly a one-family show to hosting unpaid interns for the season and finally hiring immigrant workers from Mexico through a federal agricultural worker program. Hearing the rationale behind each of the options helped me as a consumer understand the difficult choices farmers make in deciding how to invest in labor.
One part I enjoyed near the end of the book is how Preston devoted a chapter to how he uses his farm, network and platform as an agricultural leader for the greater good. He does this by creating large-scale fundraiser events at his farm which raise money to pay farmers for food which then goes to feed people struggling with hunger in Toronto.
I love "The Dirty Life: On Farming, Food, and Love" by Kristin Kimball so much I’ve read it twice. Published in 2010, Kimball, a Harvard-educated New York City journalist, tells the story of how she travelled out to rural Pennsylvania to interview Mark, an unconventional farmer. They quickly fell in love and became engaged, and not long after Kimball left her 300-square-foot New York apartment and relocated with Mark to Essex, New York near Lake Champlain to start Essex Farm, a full-menu, choose what you want, CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) farm.
The book takes place over the course of two years but most of it is during their first year on the farm and concludes with their wedding in one of the barns. Out of the three books, this one had the most personal details. It delved a good bit into their differences in entering the marriage and interpersonal struggles of two people starting a farm together, one of them experienced and the other a complete newbie.
Some specific passages I enjoyed were about how they selected and used their draft horse team, the blessings of meeting neighbors, and how she had to slowly peel off so many of her “citified” ways and preferences to make life work on the farm. If you enjoy this one, her sequel "Animal Husbandry" is good as well.
Whether you enjoy reading in your free time or prefer to pursue other hobbies, I know we are all looking forward to the 2021 market season. It will be wonderful to see both new and returning vendors along with so many of our customers each week!
Laura Fincher is the online sales manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at lauraleavellfincher@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.