LAWRENCEBURG — Lawrenceburg lampwork glass bead and metalsmithing artist Tricia Crowe’s solo art exhibit, “Crowe’s Treasure – A Jewelry Exhibition” will be on public display Feb. 27 through March 31 at Anderson Public Library, 114 N. Main St., Lawrenceburg.
A free public reception with refreshments to commemorate the new exhibit will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the library. The exhibit, the latest in a rotating series, is presented by the Anderson County Arts Council, Anderson Public Library and Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism office.
Crowe said she began jewelry making as a hobby, first finding success about 11 years ago selling pieces made with premade beads from craft stores. But, she wanted to learn how to make her own unique beads, and her father pointed her toward an acquaintance who was a professional lampwork glass jewelry artist in Berea.
In 2012, Crowe began taking classes and studying numerous online tutorials to learn about lampwork, which involves heating solid colored glass rods with a torch, affixing the molten glass to a steel mandrel to shape it and create the hole for stringing, and finishing the beads in a 1,000-degree kiln to harden and slowly cool.
“Then, I decided that I wanted to grow my techniques even more,” Crowe said.
In 2015, after adding to her repertoire with a series of metalsmithing classes supplemented with how-to books and online instruction, she began using hammered sterling silver to create one-of-a-kind rings, bracelets, necklaces, ornaments, earrings and embossed silver cuffs.
Four years later she launched a rebrand of her original business, Tricia’s Lovely Creations. Now, under the moniker Crowe’s Nest Creations, her work can be found at Silo Ridge Makers Market in Frankfort, for sale at special events across the area and on her Facebook and Instagram pages @crowesnestcreations.
Crowe, who since 2001 has worked with the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority in Frankfort, lives in Lawrenceburg with her husband, Shawn, and sons, Connor Wells, Ryan Wells and Austin Crowe. She said she enjoys jewelry making as a relaxing, creative outlet.
“Honestly, it’s almost a meditative process to sit there and make glass beads,” she said. “If I could just sit there all the time and make beads I’d be happy.”
Crowe is a member of the Anderson County Arts Council and the International Society of Glass Bead Makers. She’s excited about her upcoming solo exhibit, her first ever.
“It will be really fun to see my stuff in a public space like that!” she said.
For more information, contact Crowe at 502-680-1581 or tlcrowe70@gmail.com, and Karine Maynard, ACAC President, at 502-604-3000 or karine@maynardstudios.com.
