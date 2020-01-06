Come inside the Old Capitol and learn about the man who fashioned the intricate plasterwork from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.
Harry Mordecai was once an enslaved man but used his artisan skills to buy his freedom. Families will have an opportunity to learn about Mordecai, the construction of the Old Capitol and how to make their own plaster objects.
All ages welcome.
Cost is $8 per person and $5 for members and includes museum admission.
Registration is required by Wednesday. Space is limited. Call 502-564-1792 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov
Workshops begin at the front desk of the Kentucky History Center, which is located at 100 W. Broadway.