Roger McGuinn returns to Frankfort after a 10-year absence for a solo, sold out performance at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Derby Eve, Friday, May 5.
McGuinn was a leader in the beginnings of the Los Angeles music industry in the 1960s both solo and later leading The Byrds with performances at the famed Troubadour Club. After beginning in the folk music industry with Judy Collins and others, McGuinn saw George Harrison playing a Rickenbacker guitar with The Beatles, and then bought his own.
McGuinn practiced constantly and then mastered the 12-string instrument creating his “jingle jangle” sound. Bob Dylan was still a “folkie” at that time, so McGuinn and The Byrds released an electric version of Dylan’s folk theme “Mr. Tambourine Man,” which was the band's first No. 1 song.
The Byrds continued their “folk song to rock song” success, taking Pete Seeger’s “Turn, Turn, Turn” and releasing their second No. 1 song.
Following these successes, McGuinn and The Byrds wrote their first hit, “Eight Miles High,” which did not make No. 1 due to its radio ban for suggesting recreational drug use. With superstar status for Roger now assured, Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper asked McGuinn to put together their soundtrack for the first Indie film hit, “Easy Rider.”
McGuinn performed the solo track the “Ballard of Easy Rider,” which he sings at the movie's conclusion segment after Rednecks murder Billy (Hopper) and Wyatt (Fonda). McGuinn performs a solo version of Bob Dylan’s “It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding),” while The Byrds perform, “Wasn't Born to Follow” in this legendary film.
McGuinn has scored movies with Bob Dylan, played on his Rolling Thunder tour and joined Tom Petty for numerous shows. McGuinn is one of the greatest living founders of modern rock music.
At press time Roger McGuinn’s show is a sell out — we are, however, receiving gifted tickets from patrons that may not be able to attend. Contact the Grand ticket office, 502-352-7469, regarding availability or to be placed on the waiting list.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
