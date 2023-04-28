Roger McGuinn.jpg

Roger McGuinn will perform at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. (Photo submitted)

Roger McGuinn returns to Frankfort after a 10-year absence for a solo, sold out performance at the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Derby Eve, Friday, May 5. 

McGuinn was a leader in the beginnings of the Los Angeles music industry in the 1960s both solo and later leading The Byrds with performances at the famed Troubadour Club. After beginning in the folk music industry with Judy Collins and others, McGuinn saw George Harrison playing a Rickenbacker guitar with The Beatles, and then bought his own.

