Beatles’ tribute shows like 1964 and Rain sell out New York theaters and at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort with the magic of the world’s most famous and successful band.
Legends of Yesterday brings a big selection of the music of the Beatles by Yesterday the band that has done multi-year residencies at the Tropicana, other Las Vegas casinos and other venues.
Legends of Yesterday will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Grand Theater, 308 St. Clair St.
Legends offers much more with Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, great artists in their own right, but also huge early influences on the Fab Four.
Buddy Holly and the Crickets inspired John Lennon’s picking the name Beatles.
“I liked what I thought was a double meaning — didn’t know Cricket wasn’t an American game," Lennon said. "I wanted a bug — Beetles, changing the 'e' to 'a' for the beat in our music. Buddy also inspired us to write and play our songs. No one did then.”
The Quarrymen/Beatles performed 13 Holly songs with six recorded.
The Everly Brothers also had a huge influence on the Beatles with their brilliant and beautiful harmonies. Paul McCartney said that he and Lennon pretended they were the Everly Brothers.
“I was Phil and he (Lennon) was Don," McCartney said. "Years later when I finally met Phil, I was starstruck."
“Cathy’s Clown” was an Everly’s classic covered by the Beatles.
Legends of Yesterday begins with the Everly Brothers taking the stage performing the duo’s classic songs with the beautiful harmonies of “Let it Be Me,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do is Dream” and many more.
Buddy Holly follows in his trademark tuxedo jacket and string tie and performs “Oh Boy,” “Everday,” “Peggy Sue” and his many classics.
After an intermission, Yesterday takes the stage in matching black suits much like on the Ed Sullivan Show. Playing a full range of Beatles’ tunes, the band does a classic rendition of songs from “A Hard Day’s Night,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” to “Hey Jude.”
Yesterday includes founder Don Bellezzo who plays both Don Everly and John Lennon; Rich Fazzi plays Phil Everly and Paul McCartney; Monte Mann is Buddy Holly and George Harrison; and Dick Cunico is Ringo Starr.
Paul McCartney has called Yesterday his favorite tribute act. Don Everly has endorsed Yesterday’s Everly Brothers tribute show.
Yesterday is sponsored by Kentucky Monthly to whom the Grand gives special thanks. The show is part of the Bourbonanza weekend and is affiliated with the Frankfort Bourbon Society.
At press time, good seats are available in all price categories. Tickets are $30, $35 and $40. Contact the ticket office 502-352-7469 to inquire about tickets or purchase online www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.