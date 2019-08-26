Together Frankfort will host “Let's Talk About Voting in Kentucky” at the co-op extension building at Kentucky State University at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Speakers include Republican candidate for secretary of state Michael G. Adams; Democratic candidate for state auditor Sheri Donahue; Susan Perkins Weston with the Kentucky League of Women Voters; and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock.
There will be a question-and-answer period and a reception will follow. For more information, email togetherfrankfort2017@gmail.com.