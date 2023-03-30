Jon Loyd, metal assistant, and artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, pose for a photo with Roy Nance, retired music director, now organist, at First United Methodist Church, in front of the blown glass memorial art piece White created in memory of the late Billy Davis (pictured in the photograph on the table). Davis was a member of the church. He died Nov. 9, 2021. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, created a blown glass memorial art piece in memory of the late Billy Davis (pictured in the photograph on the table) for First United Methodist Church. Davis was a member of the church. He died Nov. 9, 2021. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
In 2007, artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, created a blown glass three-tiered chandelier that hangs in the foyer at First United Methodist Church. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
In 2007, artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, created a blown glass three-tiered chandelier that hangs in the foyer at First United Methodist Church. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, created a blown glass memorial art piece in memory of the late Billy Davis (pictured in the photograph on the table) for First United Methodist Church. Davis was a member of the church. He died Nov. 9, 2021. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Jon Loyd, metal assistant, and artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, pose for a photo with Roy Nance, retired music director, now organist, at First United Methodist Church, in front of the blown glass memorial art piece White created in memory of the late Billy Davis (pictured in the photograph on the table). Davis was a member of the church. He died Nov. 9, 2021. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
In 2007, artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, created a blown glass three-tiered chandelier that hangs in the foyer at First United Methodist Church. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, created a blown glass memorial art piece in memory of the late Billy Davis (pictured in the photograph on the table) for First United Methodist Church. Davis was a member of the church. He died Nov. 9, 2021. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
First United Methodist Church (FUMC) has another colorful blown glass art piece on display in the church. This piece serves as a memorial for the late Billy Davis, a former member of the church.
"He sang in the choir and participated in all musical things," Roy Nance, retired music director, now organist, at FUMC said. "We wanted to have a memorial for him because of the impact he made at church."
Davis died Nov. 9, 2021. His birthday was April 8, 1949. Nance said a reception for the memorial artwork will be Sunday, April 9.
Nance added that Davis was on the committee that chose blown glass artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run studio in Louisville, to create the chandelier in the foyer of the church in 2007.
The chandelier is three tiered and consists of red, yellow and orange hues. The piece is titled "Pentecost Chandelier."
Printed on a plaque in the foyer is the following Bible verse:
"When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place ... they saw what seemed to be tongues of fire ... all of them were filled with the Holy Spirit." (Acts 2: 1-4)
The plaque also reads: "Three bowls represent the Trinity from which the flames descend."
White said he pulled colors from the chandelier to create the memorial piece for Davis, which he said is shaped like a sun or shooting star. The piece hangs on a wall above a stand with Davis' photo on it. It is titled "Let Your Light Shine."
"I’m honored to be invited back and to do a piece for someone who influenced my career," White said.
He said at the time he created the chandelier, that was the biggest piece he had done. It was also his first electrical piece.
"This is exactly what he would have been drawn to," Nance said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.