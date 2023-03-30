First United Methodist Church (FUMC) has another colorful blown glass art piece on display in the church. This piece serves as a memorial for the late Billy Davis, a former member of the church. 

"He sang in the choir and participated in all musical things," Roy Nance, retired music director, now organist, at FUMC said. "We wanted to have a memorial for him because of the impact he made at church."

032823_ArtInstallation02_hb.jpg

Artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, created a blown glass memorial art piece in memory of the late Billy Davis (pictured in the photograph on the table) for First United Methodist Church. Davis was a member of the church. He died Nov. 9, 2021. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
032823_ArtInstallation04_hb.jpg

In 2007, artist Brook Forrest White Jr., of Flame Run Studio in Louisville, created a blown glass three-tiered chandelier that hangs in the foyer at First United Methodist Church. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

