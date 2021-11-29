LAWRENCEBURG — The lighting of the outside Nativity at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg will be 6 p.m. Sunday. After the lighting, the "life-like" manger scene will remain on display until after Christmas.

The church is located at 1958 U.S. 127 Bypass North in Lawrenceburg.

For more information, call 502-829-5013 or 502-319-0903.

