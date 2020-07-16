I decided at the beginning of July that I wanted to add some more serious strength training to my fitness schedule. I figured we probably wouldn’t be having any races this year, at least not until the fall, and I had always wanted to see my abdominal muscles. Why not do it now while I had the time? Plus, I turn 54 in a couple of months, what a great present to give to myself!
I am a personal trainer, but honestly, I have always used light weights or my own body weight for most strength exercises rather than the machines or heavy weights in the gym. I decided to enlist the help of a friend that has much more body building experience than myself and they were looking to get back into the gym too. Win-win for both of us!
So, first off, the weight room in a gym can be incredibly intimidating for anyone who is unfamiliar, lots of very heavy things that could potentially be dangerous if done incorrectly. Personally, I could most likely outrun anyone there, but they were all strong enough to throw me around like a beach ball.
I’m also not a youngster anymore, so if I strained a shoulder, knee or back, that could potentially knock me out of running, swimming and biking for a while.
This was all super scary, but you know, every once in a while it’s good to get out of your comfort zone, right? Plus, since I had someone with me that I trusted knew what they were doing, I was confident enough to give it a try.
We started with some simple bicep curls on one of the machines. We traded off doing three sets — 15, 12 then 10. Ok. First 15 were alright, hard but I did it. Second set was 12, got to about 10 and pushed through the last 2 with a lot of encouragement. Last set of 10 and I was so happy that I didn’t have to do more! We moved on to triceps then back to biceps, four exercises for each.
Holy cow.
That night, I almost couldn’t hold my dinner plate, my arms were shaking so badly, but it was a good kind of tired and I felt strong.
We moved on to chest and back the next day, took a day off, Thursday was leg day then the last day we did core. By the end of the week, my body was starting to adjust to the added stress and as a side bonus, I became more and more aware of my eating habits.
I have a tendency to grab a protein bar or two as my snacks in the car rather than whole foods so all this extra work inspired me to switch over to things like almonds and cranberries and carrot sticks or fruit.
I am now in week three and although my body is sore, it’s one of those good-kind-of sores you get when you know you worked hard. I’m still biking, swimming, running and many days, feel stronger doing those activities.
I know I won’t have this much time in the fall to keep up this schedule so I’m excited to be able to do this now and hopefully see those ab muscles pop!
Getting out of your comfort zone is scary, but if you get some help and find a friend to be your workout buddy, the benefits far outway a little bit of intimidation. What have you always wanted to try? What’s stopping you?
Linda Word is a running coach, personal trainer and U.S. Masters swim coach. She coaches with Brian Schenkenfelder at 3 Sport Endurance in Frankfort. If you’re ready to start your own fitness journey you can contact Linda at forwordrunning@gmail.com or lindaw@3sportendurance.com.
