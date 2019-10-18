History was made this past weekend. No, it wasn’t me finally cleaning out my closet, it was the first human being ever to run a full 26.2 miles, or a full marathon, in under 2 hours. He completed the distance in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.
That’s a 4 minute 34 second pace or 13.14 miles an hour average. I don’t even bike that fast some days for 26.2 miles!
The man that completed this amazing feat is Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya and for this particular event, he had a bit of help to break the 2 hour barrier.
This was not a race but a sponsored event specifically set up to see if a human being could run a marathon in less than 2 hours. It will not count as a world record, which Kipchoge already holds, because the run was done on a closed course, it was not a race as he was the only one completing the entire 26.2 miles.
Pacers were used in a way that is not legal in a competitive race because they traded out and Kipchoge also received nutrition from a moving cyclist, which is also not allowed in competition.
Fortyone pacers were used to help him by way of keeping the exact pace needed and to block as much wind as possible. Seven pacers at a time ran and rotated out about every 3K. They were in almost a reverse V formation: two out in front as the points of the V, two behind them a bit closer and one in the center directly in front of Kipchoge.
Two more pacers stayed behind him to help create a pocket of air so there was as little air resistance as possible. To stay accurate, the pacers followed green lines on the road projected by a laser on the back of a truck. It looked like the weirdest geese formation I have ever seen.
Kipchoge already holds the world record for the marathon, 2:01:39 and did that at the Berlin Marathon in 2018, and in 2017 attempted to break the 2 hour marathon but missed by a mere 25 seconds. As with anything, the more you do it, the more you learn and the team working on this project certainly learned a lot to make this happen.
So when will we see a sub two hour marathon in an actual race? That’s a good question!
Now that we know it can be done, it opens the door for elite athletes around the world. Now that they all know it’s possible, it’s going to be exciting to see who can accomplish this in a competitive race when the conditions are not as ideal as Kipchoge had this time around.
Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long!
Linda Word is an RRCA running coach, ACE Personal Trainer, ACE Nutrition Specialist, owner of ForWord Running Pacers and co-coach for 3 Sport Endurance. Contact her at forwordrunning @gmail.com to get started on your own fitness journey.