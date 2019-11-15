Now that Bourbon Chase is over, I have no races on my calendar so I am now, officially, in the off season. What does this mean? I no longer workout? I don’t have to watch what I eat anymore? I no longer get up at 4 a.m.?
No, being in the off season is a time when you are not doing specific workouts for a race. You are staying fit, but not the high intensity kind of fit you are in the race season. For me, I have been really neglectful of my off season in past years.
Last year in particular, I trained extremely hard to qualify for Boston in March and should have taken at least a month off from racing. Instead, I paced two races and ran another marathon within two months of qualifying.
Then I started on my triathlon season and by the time I got to November and train for Boston itself, I was exhausted and put my health in jeopardy. All because I never took a break.
This year will be different. I learned my lesson and I am starting my off season officially now. How long will this last? At least a month, probably until the middle of December. What will I do? I will still swim, run and maybe do some biking when weather permits, but with a different focus. I will also work on some lifestyle changes that will help me when I start serious training again.
First, my swimming is the weakest portion in a triathlon and the hardest to improve. By improving, I am talking about being more efficient in the water. If I can figure out how to move my body through the water with less drag, I am going to expend less energy in the swim and have more energy for the bike and the run.
I have been working for a while now on changing my stroke, but as the saying goes “it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks.” I am struggling, but I know I am getting better just by how much more I am able to swim and not be as tired.
The other thing I will be working on is probably even harder than changing my swim stroke — diet. I have been able to get away with eating a lot of garbage this year because I have been expending a lot of calories in a day.
With the decrease in intensity and distance, if I don’t want to start training in December a few pounds heavier, I need to eat a bit cleaner. Now is a good time to find some new, quick recipes, find some better snack alternatives to my usual trail mix and Snickers.
I’m not saying I’m not going to enjoy Thanksgiving and holiday goodies, but discovering alternatives will help when it comes time to get back to serious training.
As for my running, it will most likely be all social for awhile. I absolutely love my running friends and I look forward to running with no goal except to be with them and catch up.
Biking may include some mountain biking and road biking if weather permits. I have a trainer that I can hop on, but it’s not a priority for me. Maybe I’ll start doing some spin classes at the Y to keep my bike legs in shape. That actually sounds like fun!
So off-season doesn’t mean stop-season, it just means the focus is not all about the fitness or the race. So go and enjoy your off-season this season and come back a better athlete in 2020!
Linda Word is an RRCA running coach, ACE Personal Trainer, ACE Nutrition Specialist, owner of ForWord Running Pacers and co-coach for 3 Sport Endurance. Contact her at forwordrunning @gmail.com to get started on your own fitness journey.