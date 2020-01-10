Several people have mentioned to me that they didn’t understand the extent of the emotional benefits that they would get by running and exercising. They obviously knew the physical changes they hoped to achieve, but they didn’t realize just how strong the mental gains would be when they got started.
Lots of people experience positive endorphins when exercising, running especially, and those good feelings can carry over into our regular day-to-day as well.
We can all see the helpful physical consequences of running and cardio exercise — weight loss and weight control, heart strengthening, muscle tone, etc. — but the emotional positive consequences can be even more meaningful.
If you are a first time exerciser, just getting one foot in the door of the gym or onto the road can take an amazing amount of bravery. You are doing something out of your comfort zone and it is really, really scary.
I remember going to the U.S. Masters swim practice the first few times. I was absolutely terrified and honestly, for the first few months and even in the first year, left the pool early and in tears. But, I kept going, I kept being brave. I believed that if I kept practicing, I would get better and eventually, it worked.
I’m no Michael Phelps, and I’m still pretty close to being the slowest on the team, but I have gotten much faster and stronger in the pool than I ever thought I could be. I have learned to embrace how hard swimming is for me and through that experience, I became brave in other areas of my life.
I take on more tasks at work, I take charge more, I’m more confident in other areas, all because I decided my fear wasn’t enough to stop me from becoming a better swimmer.
Aside from the confidence you gain from going out of your comfort zone, the act of engaging in exercise does release several hormones including brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF, which is a hormone that interacts with the central nervous system.
When large amounts of this hormone are released during exercise, it may improve your mood, raise your cognitive function and improve your memory. You feel better and your brain is sharper. This is why many people choose to exercise early in the day.
It makes going into the stresses of the day easier. You are more relaxed and alert by the time you get to work because your brain and body are already primed and ready to cope.
Other chemicals, such as neurotransmitters like endorphins, are also released during exercise. Endorphins are often released during prolonged exercise, but people new to exercise may feel the effects of endorphins much quicker.
These neurotransmitters are what give runners the "runners high" you hear about and what make you feel like high-fiving everyone as you walk out of the gym. They are also what make me smile at the end of the day when I am exhausted but excitedly thinking about my workout the next day.
These are also the neurotransmitters that are sometimes lacking in people suffering from depression. I personally know several people that were able to decrease or cease their medications for depression when they started a running and exercise program, their body and brain began making more of the "feel good" chemicals they were lacking before.
So if you needed another reason to start moving your body besides getting physically healthier, here you go. You may end up being not only a healthier person, but a happier person as well.
Linda Word is an RRCA running coach, ACE Personal Trainer, ACE Nutrition Specialist, owner of ForWord Running Pacers and co-coach for 3 Sport Endurance. Contact her at forwordrunning @gmail.com to get started on your own fitness journey.