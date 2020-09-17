Once a runner, always a runner, right? Well, maybe not all the time. There are times when, for whatever reason, you just don’t seem to love running anymore.
Maybe you had an injury, maybe you moved away and you don’t have your running group anymore, maybe your best running buddy moved, any number of reasons could have made it more difficult to go for your normal run and you just haven’t gotten your mojo back.
I went through this myself this past year after Boston, and I still feel it. That burning desire, that absolute need to go run or I was just going to lose my mind. I don’t have that anymore.
I do still feel the need to do some sort of exercise every day, and I feel very lucky that I have swimming and biking. But running? The only reason I really want to do it anymore is to see my running group friends. Other than that, I could take it or leave it.
Why? Why doesn’t it feel right anymore? For me it was overtraining. I had done so much running over a period of years, I had gotten faster and faster and finally reached the pinnacle of qualifying for Boston.
Once that was accomplished, I thought I would find other running goals, but I was just so tired. To this day, over a year after running Boston, I have not run over 10 miles. I still feel tired of running.
My overtraining was very obvious. For others, it may be much more subtle. They run every day and feel great. They do 3 or 4 miles a day, maybe 6 or 7 on the weekends, so about 30 miles a week, really not that taxing on the body, but they don’t take a break.
They don’t take rest days and a lot of times, they don’t do anything else for exercise. Running that much, on the same routes, doing the same thing everyday, you can end up getting burnt out and not even realize it.
So how do you change things around and get that good feeling going again? In a typical year, my advice would be to sign up for a short race like a 3K or 5K. Run it with a friend to support them or go volunteer at a race.
This year, that’s not a very good option. So my suggestion is to just take your time. Don’t fret that you don’t want to run, go walk instead. Go hike, head down to the Capitol View Park trails or Cove Spring Park and just be outside. You don’t have to be putting out tons of miles at breakneck speed to be getting a good workout.
Climbing some of the hills on the trails around here is a great workout. Another option is to get back with your group of runners. Chances are, someone else in the group is feeling the same way you are right now and would love to just walk while the rest of the group runs.
Or, suggest to the group that they run some trails or run in a different location. I know that can be tough, but making a change for your usual Saturday or Sunday run and going somewhere different can make running enjoyable again.
Losing your running mojo isn’t the end of the world as long as you keep moving. Cross train, trail run, walk a different park every weekend, find a new exercise buddy, mix things up and eventually, you may find that mojo reappears.
Happy running!
Linda Word is a running coach, personal trainer and U.S. Masters swim coach. She coaches with Brian Schenkenfelder at 3 Sport Endurance in Frankfort. If you’re ready to start your own fitness journey you can contact Linda at forwordrunning@gmail.com or lindaw@3sportendurance.com.
