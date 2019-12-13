The holidays are here. It’s time to celebrate and enjoy our time with friends and family! Life gets incredibly busy right now, and to be honest, any kind of diet and exercise program you’ve been devoted to has probably been pushed aside the last few weeks since Thanksgiving.
Is all lost? Are you going to end up overweight and out of shape on Jan. 1? Are you going to have to start all over again?
The answer is no — even if you have completely fallen off the wagon. One pound is equal to 3,500 calories and although you can certainly overeat and reach that calorie mark, it is unlikely that you will do that every day for very long.
So, making some small adjustments during this time will help so that you aren’t having to start from scratch once the holidays are over.
First off, if you exercise every day, even a little bit, you are helping yourself tremendously. Park further back at the mall, where there are more parking spaces anyway. If you can, get up a few minutes early, drink your coffee and stretch for about 10 minutes.
If you can go for a walk for 10 or 15 minutes on a treadmill, even better. If you don’t have a treadmill, find some time during the day to walk the hallways at work or go around the building.
When you are at those holiday parties, grab a small plate and put the veggies on first before you get the dip and chips. Make less room for the high calorie stuff on your plate.
Notice, I didn’t say not to eat the high calorie stuff, just make sure it is not taking up the majority of the real estate on your plate. A piece of your favorite cake, pie or cookie isn’t going to break you, but I have learned that if I take a bite and it really isn’t phenomenal, I try not to eat it just because it’s there. If I’m going to have some extra calories, they better be ones I really enjoy!
It gets stressful trying to add all the extra stuff along with your regular responsibilities. Between shopping, trying to get cards out, all the extra events and then to worry about not fitting into your favorite party attire, it’s a lot to get through this time of year.
Take the time to breathe, plan and get through each day enjoying life and feeling good.
Have a wonderful holiday season!
Linda Word is an RRCA running coach, ACE Personal Trainer, ACE Nutrition Specialist, owner of ForWord Running Pacers and co-coach for 3 Sport Endurance. Contact her at forwordrunning @gmail.com to get started on your own fitness journey.