It feels like we are getting closer to Groundhog Day progressing into another day. We aren’t there yet, but life is slowly, but surely, starting to open back up and we may be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.
The world we left at the beginning of March will look quite a bit different, and that is to be expected after such an event as a worldwide pandemic, it’s going to take awhile to get adjusted to our new normal.
One of those things opening back up will be our gyms, and I honestly have no idea what to expect. I imagine that to maintain some social distancing, you will have to reserve a time slot for things like the treadmills, the ellipticals and the weight room area and be restricted on how long you can stay.
Pools, if they open, will have the same type of thing where you are restricted on how many people can be in a lane and I don’t know how, or if, they will be able to have open swims with kids.
I imagine that group fitness classes will also have a limit as to how many participants you can have in a space, and there will be strict sanitizing protocols for facilities. The biggest thing that you as a participant can do is stay away if you don’t feel well, wear a mask when you can’t be 6 feet away from someone else and have patience.
Wearing a mask while exercising just isn’t feasible, it is important to be able to breathe when exerting yourself, so as soon as you get off the equipment and move around other people, put your mask back on.
There are so many unknowns at this point and I probably shouldn’t be speculating at all, but I do know this — it is springtime. It is beautiful out and I am loving every second I am outside running and biking.
I see so many folks out walking. It is wonderful. I know lots of people are just out there because they’re bored, but I hope they enjoy it enough for it to become a habit!
The other thing I have noticed is the number of people participating in virtual exercise classes for the first time. Think about it. You are with a group of people, but they can barely see you, so it really doesn’t matter if you are actually touching your toes or doing 20 crunches. No judgement here!
You can roll out of bed, log on to the class and experience something new! And see people!
My swim team is doing a dry land strength class and it is so nice to see all of those friends again even if it is just on video! There’s all kinds of yoga classes, pilates, barre and even personal training sessions are meeting virtually. It’s a great chance to get into the habit of exercise, experiment and have some fun!
It’s a very weird time that we are in right now. Be patient with each other, keep moving your body as much as you can and feel safe doing and go enjoy some springtime air at the very least!
Hopefully we will all be healthy together soon!
Linda Word is a running coach, personal trainer and U.S. Masters swim coach. She coaches with Brian Schenkenfelder at 3 Sport Endurance in Frankfort. If you’re ready to start your own fitness journey you can contact Linda at forwordrunning@gmail.com or lindaw@3sportendurance.com.
