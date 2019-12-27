As we engage in all the activities of the holiday season and look toward a new decade, I’m starting to reflect on what a tremendous year it’s been for me and my running career. The pinnacle event, running the Boston Marathon, occurred in April and honestly, I’m still smiling.
Boston was my eighth marathon and as of now, it will be my last. I’m sure I could tackle more marathons, but to be absolutely honest, marathons are really hard! They take a tremendous amount of training and preparation to do well and it is a lot of wear and tear on the body. Probably the only way I will do another marathon is through peer pressure and some really, really good swag. Isn’t that why most of us do races anyway?
I started running so I wouldn’t start smoking again and so I wouldn’t gain a tremendous amount of weight when I quit. I feel I have confidently achieved both of those objectives after 12 years of not smoking and staying within the normal weight range for a woman of my height. I have qualified and run Boston and I have begun competing in sprint and Olympic distance triathlons. So what's next?
I say I will never do a full distance triathlon, that is a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike and then throw a full marathon, 26.2 miles, on the end. To train for such an event, you are looking at months and months of preparation, basically taking on another part time job. No thank you, I have enough extra jobs at the moment. I’m good.
I really do like triathlons though, so for now, I will continue to work on the shorter distances. My long term goal is to complete a half distance triathlon, 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike and 13.1 mile run maybe in 2021. I have completed swims, bike rides and runs of those distances so I can actually wrap my head around doing that in a race.
Looking up the average finish time for women in my age group it would take me between 6 1/2 and 7 hours to complete the race, I can deal with that and more, so I can handle training for that. Maybe not in 2020, but possibly 2021.
So, even though I have completed the ultimate goal, qualifying for and running the Boston Marathon, there is so much more I can do. I never thought in a million years when I started running that I could be fast enough for Boston, but when you don’t put limits on yourself, the possibilities are endless.
So what have you always wanted to achieve? Is it to run the Boston Marathon? Own you own business? Get your masters degree or doctorate? What is your definition of success?
Our lives are always changing, sometimes in ways we never expect, so keep working hard, keep dreaming, keep your goals in sight and be prepared to change them and reach higher. A new decade is almost upon us, let’s make it even better than the last.
Happy Holidays!
Linda Word is an RRCA running coach, ACE Personal Trainer, ACE Nutrition Specialist, owner of ForWord Running Pacers and co-coach for 3 Sport Endurance. Contact her at forwordrunning @gmail.com to get started on your own fitness journey.