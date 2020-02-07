In my last article I discussed some of the attributes I would love to see in a new "dream" YMCA, but I neglected one very important population in our community, our senior members.
When the Prevention Park facility was built, it was designed to be a senior exercise center and was not actually built by the YMCA. Over time, and I know nothing of the details, the YMCA took over that building and it became part of the Frankfort YMCA.
We were extremely lucky to have a therapy pool in that building, which is not something most gyms have. It was unique to us. It was used by many different populations, not just our senior members.
It was ideal for anyone doing any kind of rehabilitation that required minimal weight bearing, such as knee and hip replacements or those recovering from any kind of injury on their lower extremities with weight bearing limitations.
Because it was much smaller than the downtown pool, it was warmer, which was wonderful for those with circulation issues and also shallower, which was great for families with smaller children.
When the pool started having issues and it was discovered that in order to fix it they would have to essentially take apart the pool deck, it was my understanding that the expense would impact the ability of the Y to fund a new facility, so the decision was made to close the pool. As sad as that was, it was also understandable given the big picture.
So, to add to my dream facility, the new YMCA downtown would have some type of therapy pool for everyone's use. It would be extra nice to have a section of the therapy pool be a whirlpool, sort of like you would find at a hotel but much nicer.
It would most likely have to be a separate pool due to the temperature differences but could be in the same area.
Another part that I mentioned previously was a pool deck restroom. How about making that a family use restroom with a shower? When thinking about people who have caretakers with them that may be the opposite sex such as a husband and wife or even families with young children such as a father with his young daughter, having a mini private locker room on the pool deck would be ideal and make life so much simpler for those people.
Again, I am a part time employee of the Y, I have no administrative influence at all, but given that we have a chance to have our voices heard about a new facility, I figure it’s worth a shot to put my dreams down on paper.
A new YMCA built properly could potentially improve the health of many individuals that live and work in our community. A big thank you to everyone that gave me their thoughts and ideas of what they would like. I appreciate all your feedback and look forward to hopefully seeing some of our ideas implemented in the new downtown YMCA!
Linda Word is an RRCA running coach, ACE Personal Trainer, ACE Nutrition Specialist, owner of ForWord Running Pacers and co-coach for 3 Sport Endurance. Contact her at forwordrunning@gmail.com to get started on your own fitness journey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.