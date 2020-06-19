I have been lucky the last several months to be able to get out and be on my bike more than ever. This week, I hit 1,000 miles riding in Franklin, Shelby and Woodford counties, and I wanted to share a bit of information on cycling to maybe help you have a bit more patience and keep everyone safe.
A little bit of information about cyclists, road cyclists in particular — I’m talking about those people hunched over wearing really wild colored shirts and tight shorts that look like they are in the Tour de France. Did you know their shoes are actually attached to the bike? So, when you see a cyclist sort-of stop at a stop sign but not come to a complete stop, the reason is they are attached to the bike and to unclip, put a foot down, then clip back in and push off is not hard, but it takes a moment.
They should, of course, stop and wait for any cars that were there first, but this is why they are more likely to slow down as much as possible and balance on the bike for a moment rather than come to a complete stop and place a foot on the ground.
Now, why don’t those cyclists use the bike lanes provided on U.S. 60 or ride in the emergency lane? Easy, just look and see how much metal, glass and debris is in that bike lane. Having a flat tire in a car is no fun and it’s no fun on a bike either and those tires can be expensive. You wouldn’t run your car over a box of nails and most cyclists aren’t going to run their bike through that mess unless they absolutely have to.
So how do you get past a cyclist or group of cyclists on the road? With any cyclist, the law says you must have 3-feet between you and the cyclist you are passing. This is for a number of safety reasons, but the main one is if the cyclist encounters an obstacle or hole in the road and they need to swerve around it, you aren’t going to hit them.
The more room you can give as you pass, the better and believe me, it is appreciated. Just as with any slower vehicle you are trying to get past, wait until you have a clear line of sight around the person, and then pass.
What about a group of cyclists? Why do they ride side by side and not go in a single line for you to go by? This can make it much faster for you because instead of having to go past something the size of an 18 wheeler, the group has compacted itself so now you are only passing a large pickup truck.
Wait until the way is clear and go around, keeping a minimum 3-feet distance from the group. If you encounter cyclists on a hill with a curve, I’m sorry. We’re pedalling as hard as we can to get out of your way, have patience.
And that’s the key, have patience. Cyclists aren’t out to inconvenience you, they are just out to exercise and spend time with their friends. They take a lot of pride in their bikes and enjoy them, just as you would any hobby.
Be aware, take a moment to evaluate before going past and thank you in advance, it is very much appreciated!
Linda Word is a running coach, personal trainer and U.S. Masters swim coach. She coaches with Brian Schenkenfelder at 3 Sport Endurance in Frankfort. If you’re ready to start your own fitness journey you can contact Linda at forwordrunning@gmail.com or lindaw@3sportendurance.com.
