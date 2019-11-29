In my last article I talked about being in the off season and to update you all, I am enjoying it immensely.
I have been swimming tons, teaching my barre classes and, most recently, tried out a spin class! I have also started running again and for the first time in many months, it actually feels pretty good. So good in fact that I decided to race the Thanksgiving Day race at Keeneland rather than just run it with my daughter. I still don’t plan on running nearly as much or the longer distances in the near future.
I also have realized, not for the first time, that taking time off from intense exercise does not mean I’m not maintaining my fitness. I may not be able to execute my fastest 5K, but that’s not the end of the world. Any time off under two weeks has been proven to have a minimal impact on a person’s level of fitness and most are able to regain anything lost very quickly. Others don’t lose any fitness at all.
Since I have continued swimming and biking when I can, along with my strength training and barre classes, the break I have taken from running will probably help improve my running since the muscles used for running have gotten a chance to repair and gain strength in the process. My body is well rested from all the pounding it was taking from my training, and now it’s ready to be built up again.
Another area that I used to worry about at this time of year was eating. Diets change during the holidays and people (me) spend a lot of time lamenting about eating that stuffing and piece of pumpkin pie instead of just enjoying it. You aren’t going to be eating Thanksgiving dinner every day forever. The leftovers will run out eventually, and then you can go back to concentrating on your usual healthy diet and your body will adjust back as well.
If you’re really worried about it, do the math. 3,500 calories in a pound so if you add an extra 15 minutes a day to your workout, that’s an extra 150 calories a day you are burning. In 23 days, you have burned that extra 3,500 calories. If you also cut out a soda (140 calories) or cut your serving of ice cream in half, you’ve now made up that 3,500-calorie pound even faster.
My plan is to do just that. If I cut out my usual desert a few nights a week, I should be able to negate the extra calories that I will inevitably be eating. My exercise time will probably stay the same but I can increase the intensity of some of my workouts and burn a few extra calories that way.
So my off season is going well and I’m not worried about eating too much during the holidays. I hope you take time to enjoy your friends and family, exercise when you can, and enjoy a few treats as well!
Linda Word is an RRCA running coach, ACE personal trainer, ACE nutrition specialist, owner of ForWord Running Pacers and co-coach for 3 Sport Endurance. Contact her at forwordrunning@gmail.com.