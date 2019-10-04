Congratulations to everyone that ran in the Kentucky History Half Marathon, 5K or 10K on Saturday! You accomplished a lot that day, no matter what distance you completed.
I had a great time being on the other side of the race this year as one of the race directors, watching and cheering you all on was a blast! All of the hours of work to pull off the race was well worth it to see you all cross the finish line with sweaty smiles on your faces.
So, what are you going to do next? If this was your first race, you should be taking a few days to recover, you can still run but take it easy.
Skip the speed workouts for a week or so. General rule of thumb is to take one day off of hard workouts for every mile that you raced. So, if you did the 5K and you are fairly fit, you only need a couple of days off from hard running.
If you did the half marathon, two weeks off anything super speedy is generally the rule. If you are still sore a few days after the race, take a bit more time of just walking, going for a swim at the YMCA, take a yoga class, easy bike ride, give your body time to repair itself from all the damage that was done while you raced.
Just like a cut takes time to heal, so do your muscles, tendons and ligaments from a hard run. You will come back even stronger if you give your body some time.
The next race in the Frankfort Striders Series is the Run for the Girls 3K on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. put on by the Franklin County Dance Team. A 3K is about 1.8 miles, so a nice short distance, perfect for kids, people getting started or a nice little speed workout for those of you in training for a longer event.
The Color Me Hopeful 5K will be on Oct. 19 and although it’s not part of the Frankfort Striders Series, the Black Cat Chase 5K will be on Oct. 25. So you have plenty of opportunities to use the fitness you have worked so hard for! Now go and enjoy it!
Linda Word is an RRCA running coach, ACE Personal Trainer, ACE Nutrition Specialist, owner of ForWord Running Pacers and co-coach for 3 Sport Endurance. Contact her at forwordrunning @gmail.com to get started on your own fitness journey.