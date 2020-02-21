My coaching partner and myself recently did a podcast about procrastination and I thought I might share some of what we discussed with you all here.
Procrastination is often emotionally based, you feel like you are going to be uncomfortable doing an activity so you avoid doing it. Negative emotions create resistance so we often choose an easier path.
For many, exercise is a great example. If you are new to exercise, you know you should do it. You know you will probably feel better once you exercise but you also know it might be difficult, sweaty and possibly embarrassing.
The negatives win and you procrastinate. It’s much easier to stay in bed than get up and go workout. No one’s going to tell you not to, you’re a grown up, you make your own choices and staying in bed is so much easier.
So, how do you avoid procrastinating about exercise, or anything else, that may cause you discomfort? Self-help books suggest several different strategies to avoid procrastination.
One is to have a positive attitude. The positive will overwhelm the negative emotions associated with a task. Well, I don’t know about you, but I can be all kinds of upbeat about getting up early until the alarm goes off. Then the positive attitude gets harder to find.
Another suggestion is to find a motivator or a driving force that will overcome the negativity creating your procrastination. An example might be getting healthier so you can do things with your children and grandchildren or losing weight so you can get off high blood pressure medication.
Wanting to feel better can be a big motivator. Just make sure it is strong enough to overcome the negative emotions.
Another method my fellow coach Brian uses is to change his opinion about the task. Changing it from a negative to positive or at least neutral removes the emotional resistance.
Why do I not want to get up and exercise? I’m too tired. I don’t have the right clothing. I’m not sure what to expect. People might look at me and think I don’t belong. The reasons can be endless. When you look at why you don’t want to do something, it gets fairly easy to realize those are just excuses that have little merit.
Being too tired? I bet if you were going somewhere fun like on a vacation you would certainly get up. Don’t have the right clothing? Go to Walmart. They have everything you need. Who cares what you are wearing anyway? Not sure what to expect? How are you going to know what to expect unless you go?
People might look at me and think I don’t belong. Who cares what someone else thinks? When I’m exercising, I’m not worrying about anyone else. I don’t even notice who is there most of the time.
Procrastination is something we all do to some extent. Looking at the reasons why you are adverse to doing a task, like exercising, and eliminating as many of the negative emotions as possible will help you get started.
Once you start feeling good about exercising, once it becomes a habit, getting up in the morning or going after work just becomes a part of your day and you are on your way to a healthier lifestyle!
To learn more, listen to our podcast, Before Midnight, on iTunes, Google play or find it on our website, www.go3sport.com.
Linda Word is a running coach, personal trainer and U.S. Masters swim coach. She coaches with Brian Schenkenfelder at 3 Sport Endurance in Frankfort. If you’re ready to start your own fitness journey you can contact Linda at forwordrunning@gmail.com or lindaw@3sportendurance.com.
