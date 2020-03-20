You may wonder where my article was a couple of weeks ago well, life had begun to get very chaotic with all the training runs, races coming up, my training and classes I was teaching, so I decided to limit my articles to once a month.
If you’ve ever been a writer, you know that even though these are relatively short, they still take quite a bit of time to produce. Now, with coronavirus in our midst, I suddenly have a lot more time to write! Figures.
So, what does an athlete do now that all the spring races they’ve been training for have been canceled and even the gym is closed? We are all in new territory, and it’s confusing, scary and very frustrating.
Since things aren’t going to change any time soon, but you still want to keep in shape (because at some point, races will start again!), what can you do? Here are a few ideas:
• Make a schedule. This is the first thing I do every day. It’s in times like this I can get very distracted and the day gets away from me. Making a flexible schedule of things I would like to get done helps me stay focused.
• Fitness videos. There are tons of them free online. Richard Simmons Sweatin’ to the Oldies is a great one that anyone can do! Barre workouts, yoga, HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), all can be found on YouTube. Find one you like, look for one that doesn’t require any equipment and start moving!
• For swimmers, this is an especially difficult one with the pools all being closed and it is very difficult to simulate swimming with no pool! I plan on finding swim videos that make sense to me and studying those. Things like watching videos on flip turns and butterfly (both areas I need a lot of work on!) and using visualization techniques to practice in my head. Working on rotation and the catch portion of my stroke in front of a mirror, and so that when I do get to go back in the pool, I’m not starting completely over.
• Do a challenge. Start a plank or crunch challenge. Begin with what you can do comfortably and add a tiny bit each day. If you can do a 30 second plank, add 3 seconds each day. If you can do 25 crunches, add one every day. You’ll have a great looking core just in time for summer when this is all over!
• Work on flexibility. Can’t touch your toes? Work on it every day. Hate sitting cross legged because your hips are tight? Set a timer and sit that way a little bit longer each day.
• Cardio in the house. Have a flight of stairs in your house? Go up and down the flight of stairs, or jump up on the bottom step, add more each day. Step up on the bottom step and back down again, do 3 sets of 10 then the next week either add a step so you are reaching higher or increase the number of repeats (3 sets of 12 or 4 sets of 10).
We are all in this together and if you pay attention and give it some thought, you can come out stronger and healthier when it’s over.
If you need any other suggestions, looking for ideas or just need a little support, feel free to email me.
Linda Word is a running coach, personal trainer and U.S. Masters swim coach. She coaches with Brian Schenkenfelder at 3 Sport Endurance in Frankfort. If you’re ready to start your own fitness journey you can contact Linda at forwordrunning@gmail.com or lindaw@3sportendurance.com.
