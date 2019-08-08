Farmers markets across the country are celebrating National Farmers Market Week by hosting events and more to draw attention to their work. We host events at the Franklin County Farmers Market all the time, but tomorrow may be our biggest Saturday of the season.
Tomorrow is the second Saturday in August, which makes it Kids Day at the Farmers Market. This month’s Kids Day is sponsored by Franklin County Farm Bureau-J.O. Osborne, making it possible for every market visitor younger than 18 to receive $2 in Kid Tokens to spend on fruits and veggies with our farmers! From 9 a.m. to noon, there will be free activities from Hundred Happy Acres, Capital Day School, Capital Pride, the Franklin County Health Department, EF High School Exchange and the Friends of the Farmers Market.
Oh, but it’s not just Kids Day tomorrow! We're honored to have chef demonstrations by Josh Moore, executive chef at Volare Ristorante in Louisville and winner of the Chopped television cooking competition, in celebration of the upcoming Bourbon on the Banks Festival! Chef Josh also has his own farm where he grows veggies for Volare, so he knows his way around fresh, seasonal foods. Everyone can check out his free samples, recipes and cooking tips from 9 a.m. to noon.
The farmers market is in the Market Pavilion at River View Park on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m. to noon. You can shop with your debit, credit and SNAP/EBT cards; Food Pantry Fresh Food Vouchers; and WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks.
Customers shopping with SNAP/EBT and the WIC and Senior Nutrition Programs can have their purchases doubled for free at the Farmers Market WesBanco Welcome Table, thanks to the Kentucky Double Dollars program, Community Farm Alliance, Friends of the Farmers Market and community supporters.
So many summer faves are at the farmers market right now: watermelons, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini, eggplant, some cooking greens and salad greens, okra, beets and carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic and herbs — my apologies to all the veggies I’m missing.
Farmers market vendors also have meats, eggs, sauces and seasonings, baked goods of all kinds, honey, flowers, rad hand-carved gourds, plants, soaps and more.
South Frankfort Food Share
The third South Frankfort Food Share of the season takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and the ordering window is now open. The Food Share offers 10 different types of locally grown produce on a sliding scale based on income and family size.
Customers purchasing a Food Share with a SNAP card pay just $6, and the scale goes up to $40 for community members with additional resources who want to purchase a Food Justice Share, helping to support the full spectrum of the Food Share scale. No matter what you pay, you receive the same quality and quantity of veggies.
We had more Food Shares purchased on the opening day of this ordering window than ever before, so if you’re wanting a Food Share, make your purchase sooner rather than later.
The Food Share ordering window closes on Aug.16, but shares may sell out before then. All shares need to be purchased ahead of time so we know how much food to order from our farmers.
Food Shares can be purchased online, at the farmers market, or by sending an email to FranklinCountyFarmersMarket@gmail.com.
What we’re eating now
Salsa is currently tops on my menu: salsa verde with tomatillos and cilantro, regular old tomato salsa, corn salsa, watermelon salsa. Maybe there’s another kind of salsa I’m missing — let me know so I can eat it, too!
Long working days — like the one of this writing — make me want to snack, and chips and salsa is a healthy-ish way to satisfy my sweet, savory, crunchy and fresh cravings. Plus, salsa is obviously meant to be eaten with some of my favorite quick and easy meals, such as braised greens, fried eggs, tacos and bean soup.
Find seasonal recipe inspiration on the farmers market’s Facebook page and at the farmers market itself, where you’ll get free samples and recipes each week.
Lisa Munniksma is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. Contact her at lisa@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.