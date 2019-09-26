The excitement of corn and tomato season is waning, which means the excitement of winter squash, hearty salads and fall soups season is here! Tuesday and Thursday morning farmers markets have closed in Frankfort — a telltale sign that fall is approaching — while Saturday farmers markets continue until Thanksgiving.
Each Saturday farmers market continues to offer cooking ideas and recipe inspiration. Tomorrow, the market will feature a creative butternut squash recipe and sample. We’re taking requests for food samples at future markets, if you have one!
This time of year at the farmers market, you’ll find pawpaws, apples, tomatoes, salad greens, cooking greens, winter squash, potatoes, sweet potatoes, peppers, zucchini and all kinds of herbs, plus meats, honey, wine, preserves, baked goods, spices and seasonings, flowers, soaps and more.
The Franklin County Farmers Market is in the Market Pavilion at River View Park on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. Shop with debit, credit and SNAP/EBT; Food Pantry Fresh Food Vouchers; and WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. Customers shopping with SNAP/EBT and the WIC and Senior checks can have their purchases doubled for free at the Farmers Market WesBanco Welcome Table, thanks to the Kentucky Double Dollars program, Community Farm Alliance, Friends of the Farmers Market, and
community supporters!
Last call for WIC checks
WIC checks expire at the end of September, so tomorrow’s farmers market is the last opportunity to use them. The market doubles the value of these checks — up to $12 per child and adult per day — so we’re encouraging everyone to use them. Senior FMNP checks and the WIC and Senior Double Dollars vouchers are still valid through
October. SNAP and SNAP Double Dollars are accepted year-round.
Lisa Munniksma is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. Contact her at lisa@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.