Frankfort had a big year in local food in 2019. From new vendors and an increase in sales at the Franklin County Farmers Market to participation in the Local Foods, Local Places technical-assistance program, the community accomplished a lot in the past year. Check out this recap:
Food access improved in 2019
At this season’s four South Frankfort Food Share events, 240 shares of fresh, local vegetables were purchased by 130 families, and 68% of our shareholders identified as having limited income.
The farmers market’s SNAP, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Double Dollars programs also continued in 2019 and saw 46% growth since 2017 — that’s more than $19,000 spent with local farmers last year!
One of the most exciting new farmers market partnerships of the year was with the Franklin County Emergency Community Food Pantry, which offered vouchers for their clients to purchase fresh, local foods at the market. Nearly $3,000 in Fresh Food Vouchers were redeemed in this pilot-program year, allowing more community members access to healthy food options.
47 kids programs — plus adult programming — educated about food and farming
Through Kids Days and Field to Fork educational programs at the farmers market and programs at The Kings Center and Paul Sawyier Public Library, more than 700 adults and kids learned about local food and farming. Additionally, folks from the farmers market spoke and tabled at 18 events about our local-foods work.
120 customers received Farm to Frankfort workplace delivery
The Franklin County Farmers Market’s Farm to Frankfort workplace delivery program grew to 120 customers at six workplace hubs in 2019. These weekly farmers market deliveries brought more than $45,000 into the local food economy in 2019 — more than double its 2018 revenue — for 17 local vendors. In an end-of-season survey, 100% of customer respondents stated they and their families ate as much or more fresh fruits and vegetables during the program than they did before.
900 people visited the farmers market in peak season
Saturday farmers markets continued to be the busiest of the week, though Tuesday and Thursday markets had more than ever to offer. In 2019 peak season, 900 people came through the market on Saturdays to purchase local veggies, fruits, meat, eggs, honey, spices, wine, soaps, plants and more. The market hosted 29 special events, including Kids Days, live music, chef demonstrations, Frankfort Independent Schools’ Summer Feeding Program Kick-Off, and the Capital Area Extension Master Gardeners Herb Container Garden Workshop.
Vendors saw a 50% increase in overall sales (including Farm to Frankfort and the South Frankfort Food Share) over 2017 estimated revenue — for a total of $328,194. The farmers market was able to welcome six new vendors in 2019, too.
Local Foods, Local Places technical assistance completed
The City of Frankfort applied for and received federal Local Foods, Local Places technical assistance — one of just 15 communities nationwide chosen for this program — to explore how local foods can strengthen our economy, support healthier people and neighborhoods, and revitalize places in the community. The City of Frankfort, Downtown Frankfort Inc., and the Franklin County Farmers Market worked with community partners on a local-foods action plan, which will be announced in early 2020.
Final farmers market update
This is the final farmers market column for The State Journal, as my time as community engagement coordinator is ending. In the two years that I've been a part of the market community, we've done so much together, including all of the important stuff I mentioned above.
I often write about how lucky Frankfort is to have a market as vibrant and active as this; it's also true that the market is lucky to have a community that so clearly appreciates it. I'm grateful to have been able to do work that is close to my heart and to have gotten to know many of you in this way. My work on local food systems is continuing, and I look forward to writing for this community again soon.
Visit the market in 2020
The farmers market will host pop-up markets on select Saturdays throughout the winter, as the weather and farmers’ supply allows. Regular Saturday markets will begin again in mid-April, and Tuesday and Thursday markets will start up in May. Stay tuned to The State Journal, Facebook, and the farmers market enewsletter (sign up at FCMarket.org) for details.
Lisa Munniksma was the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market.