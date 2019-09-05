September brings the start of fall, of winter squashes and of more leafy greens at the Franklin County Farmers Market. It's a bountiful time of year when the best summer veggies are still around and fall produce starts coming on, too.
This month of starts is also a month of endings. The Saturday farmers market in Frankfort continues until Thanksgiving, but farmers markets on Tuesday and Thursday mornings end on Sept. 26.
This is also the final month to spend WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. (Senior FMNP checks and the WIC and Senior Double Dollars vouchers can continue to be spent at the farmers market through October, and SNAP is accepted and doubled year-round.)
This Saturday, the Franklin County Farmers Market has a special guest chef: The market's own Certified Chef Kevin Archer, of Zelda & Bramble Superlative Seasonings, is making food samples and talking about creative late-summer dishes from 9 a.m. to noon. We're especially excited to try his Creole Ketchup and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli, both using Dandelion Ridge Farm's sun-dried tomatoes!
The farmers market is in the Market Pavilion at River View Park on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, and for the rest of this month, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m. to noon. You can shop with your debit, credit and SNAP/EBT cards; Food Pantry Fresh Food Vouchers; and WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks.
Customers shopping with SNAP/EBT and the WIC and Senior Nutrition Programs can have their purchases doubled for free at the Farmers Market WesBanco Welcome Table, thanks to the Kentucky Double Dollars program, Community Farm Alliance, Friends of the Farmers Market and community supporters.
Local Foods, Local Places
Mark your calendar for Sept. 24, 5-7:30 p.m. You are invited to a workshop at the Paul Sawyier Public Library to create a plan for the future of the farmers market and local food in our community. The farmers market, the City of Frankfort and Downtown Frankfort Inc., are working on this Local Foods, Local Places project with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service and the Northern Border Regional Commission.
We’ll discuss how to keep the market downtown and how to improve local food access and opportunities. We need the community’s input.
Visit LocalFoodsFrankfort.Eventbrite.com for more details and to let us know you’re coming.
South Frankfort Food Share
The final South Frankfort Food Share of the season takes place in less than two weeks, on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The ordering window is open and this is your last chance to experience this cooperative food-buying project yourself.
The South Frankfort Food Share offers 10 different types of locally grown produce on a sliding scale based on income and family size. Cooperative food buying allows neighbors to help neighbors purchase fresh, locally grown foods, as each shareholder pays what they can and there’s a place on the sliding scale for all of us.
Visit the South Frankfort Food Share website, ask about the South Frankfort Food Share at the farmers market or send us an email (FranklinCountyFarmersMarket@gmail.com) for details and to purchase yours. The last day to purchase is Friday, Sept. 13, unless the shares sell out before then.
What we’re eating now
Fall fruits are the thing. Each week, Ayres Family Orchard brings more varieties of apples to the farmers market. This week, Larry Ayres reports he’ll have four different types: Golden Delicious, Rubyjon, McIntosh and Cortland. Between all the apples and pears, you can have yourself sweet and savory meals all week long.
I happened to come into a whole lot of pears — like, bushels of pears — so I’m experimenting with making pear vinegar. I can report back on that in a couple of months. I’m giving my sweet tooth what it wants with some pear bread and a pear crumble, and I’m trying out a savory pear and sweet potato souffle too. Substitute apples in any of these dishes or skip the cooking and enjoy these tree fruits for all they’re worth.
Find seasonal recipe inspiration on the farmers market’s Facebook page and at the farmers market itself, where you’ll get free samples and recipes each week.
Lisa Munniksma is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. Contact her at lisa@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.