Highlighting what may feel like the first Saturday of fall at the Franklin County Farmers Market is just what we need to get in the fall-food mindset: Chef Tanya Whitehouse, of the University of Kentucky Food Connection, is offering free food samples, recipes, demonstrations and advice for cooking fall favorites from 9 am to noon tomorrow. Chef T will work her magic with cabbage, sweet potatoes, apples, and greens.
Next Saturday is Kids Day, sponsored by the Franklin County Cooperative Extension Service. Kids get $2 in tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables, plus they can enjoy free activities from Three Hill Farm, Capital Day School, EF High School Exchange, and the United Way of Franklin County, from 9 a.m. to noon.
While Tuesday and Thursday farmers markets have closed for the season, we still have bountiful Saturdays to look forward to until Thanksgiving.
Fall fruits, like pawpaws and apples, are farmers market stars at the moment. But summer is still hanging in there in the form of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini and summer squash, and okra. Cooler-weather crops — probably better described as shorter-day crops, as the weather isn’t exactly cooler — are here, too, including salad greens and lettuce heads, cooking greens, winter squash and pumpkins, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and all kinds of herbs. All season long, farmers market vendors also have local meats, honey, wine, preserves, baked goods, spices and seasonings, soaps and more.
The Franklin County Farmers Market is in the Market Pavilion at River View Park on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, though Nov. 23. Shop with debit, credit, and SNAP/EBT; Food Pantry Fresh Food Vouchers; Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks; and WIC and Senior Double Dollars. Customers shopping with SNAP/EBT and Senior Farmers Market checks can have their purchases doubled for free at the Farmers Market WesBanco Welcome Table, thanks to the Kentucky Double Dollars program, Community Farm Alliance, Friends of the Farmers Market, and community supporters!
Fun with the Friends of the Farmers Market
Plan to join the Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market on Thursday, Oct. 24, at West Sixth Farm, for trivia and other fall fun. Sponsored by West Sixth Farm, the evening features kids' and adults' costume contests, trivia, a bonfire, story telling, and face painting. Plus, Forage Food Truck will be on hand for your locally sourced dinner.
The Friends of the Farmers Market is a nonprofit that supports the farmers market's activities, including Kids Days and the Double Dollars program. They offer fun events throughout the year to raise money, encourage volunteer involvement, and draw attention to the farmers market’s work.
What we’re eating now
If you came to the farmers market last Saturday and tried the butternut squash hummus sample at the Farmers Market Tasting Table, you know that’s what I’m eating now. That hummus is easy to make and good on English muffins, crackers and carrots alike.
I have a thing for winter squash, for sure, but I’m trying to ease into it this year because so many summer vegetables are still available. The okra and fresh tomato gumbo I made last week with Zelda and Bramble Superlative Seasoning’s Creole and Soul Food Blend was actually the best gumbo I’ve ever made. Today’s quinoa salad with peppers, cucumbers and herbs wasn’t bad, either. The rain and cooler weather forecast for Sunday has me eyeing a sweet potato chili recipe!
Find seasonal recipe inspiration on the farmers market’s Facebook page and at the farmers market itself, where you’ll get free samples and recipes each Saturday.
Lisa Munniksma is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. Contact her at lisa@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.