I just reread The State Journal column that I wrote in mid-April of this year, when the first Franklin County Farmers Market of the regular season was about to begin. I actually remember the excitement I was feeling as I wrote about the start to the season!
Despite the relatively cold temps, I still feel that way about farmers markets. These weekly events have marched on, from chilly springtime weather to impossibly hot summer Saturdays and now into the days of wearing layers just to walk the dog. Yet, dedicated farmers market customers still make their way to the Market Pavilion every Saturday morning — even in the rain — to show their appreciation for the work that our local farmers and food producers put into their craft.
Like our vendors and our customers, salad and cooking greens, potatoes and sweet potatoes, turnips and radishes of all kinds, herb, and even some tomatoes are persisting, despite the weather. Other less weather-dependent market goods include a variety of meats — get your local Thanksgiving turkey — the most wonderful sweet and savory baked goods, jellies and jams — including Daily Bread’s cult-following Christmas Jelly — spices and seasonings, tea blends, honey, wine, soap, gifts and more. There is still plenty of food to be found at the farmers market.
Coming up next
Saturday, the Sherry Sebastian Duo offers the opportunity to warm up with some music to start your morning. From 9 a.m. to noon, Sherry Sebastian and Steve Armstrong will entertain with their feel-good tunes while farmers market visitors do their shopping and visiting. Fun, live, local music is a great way to wind down the farmers market season.
Nov. 23 is the final farmers market of the regular season. The market takes a break for one week and then comes back on Dec. 7 for the Holiday Market and December Kids Day, sponsored by Kentucky Dance Academy. Note the Holiday Market’s special hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Winter Farmers Markets
From December through March, it’s hard to schedule regular farmers markets because we just never know what the weather is going to do or how the crops will be producing. (For as hard as it is to grow crops during the “normal” growing season, it’s even more difficult to do so when daylight is sparse and temperatures are low.) So, Franklin County Farmers Market vendors get together for pop-up winter markets every few weeks, as weather and supply allows.
Keep updated on the winter pop-up markets by following the Franklin County Farmers Market on Facebook (@FranklinCountyFarmersMarketKy) and on Instagram (@FranklinCountyFarmersMarket), or email us at FranklinCountyFarmersMarket@gmail.com to be put on the winter market email list. If you received winter market emails in the past, you will continue to receive them this year.
What we’re eating now
Deep winter in November brings out the soup-maker in me. I’m always looking for interesting soup recipes. Please pass yours along to me at the email address above or on the farmers market’s Facebook page!
On Monday, I made a silky carrot and potato soup, simmered in chicken stock made with bones from a Bramble & Birds chicken, garlic, and baby ginger and blended together.
On Thursday, I made miso soup with Chinese cabbage. The base is shrimp stock that I made from shrimp shells back when Bluegrass Shrimp Company was a guest vendor this summer. This is probably my favorite miso soup to date.
Black bean soup with collard greens was last week’s soup success, and African sweet potato soup, which uses tomato juice that I canned over the summer, is on the list for next week. Hearty recipes like these will carry my hunger and my spirits until the first spring crops show up again.
Find seasonal recipe inspiration on the farmers market’s Facebook page and at the farmers market itself, where you’ll get free samples and recipes each Saturday.
Lisa Munniksma is the community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market. Contact her at lisa@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.