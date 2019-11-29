A few local middle school students competed in the Cardinal Classic Tournament at South Laurel Middle School in London last weekend.
Capital Day School took fourth place in quick recall. Three CDS students placed in written assessments. Nathan Mehaffy won third in science, Clint Corkran took second in social studies and Ethne Fleming placed fifth in language arts.
The sixth grade Bondurant Middle School quick recall team won the championship game against Glasgow Middle School, after winning their seven-team pool. In sixth grade written assessment, Manas Garla took first place in math, Loukya Akula got fourth place in science and Adrian Bennett placed first in arts and humanities.
Bondurant’s varsity quick recall team went 3-3 in pool play. Four varsity members placed in written assessment areas. In math, Mahmood Ateyeh took first and Varshith Kotagiri took ninth. Varshitha Ramesh placed sixth in science and Nicholas True placed fifth in social studies.