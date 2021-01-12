Otrera Arts is excited to share new paintings and drawings by Kentucky artist Tona Barkley. Barkley’s "FÈTE CHAMPÊTRE" is a celebration of music, community and life.
On view now in the Otrera Arts virtual gallery, these paintings both reminisce and give hope for the future, as they carry notes of nostalgia into promises of an enduring creative spirit and humanity into our new year. The exhibit kicked off in mid-December and continues until Monday, Jan. 25.
These paintings of musicians and events surround the old-time music community were met with excitement and caught the eye of many collectors, including the curator for UK Hospital’s popular permanent collection. Fourteen works by Barkley will soon be on display in the hospital network.
Barkley speaks of her work with joy and revels in the fact that it is uplifting because she is portraying people having fun and being creative.
A retired grandmother of eight, she has had a lifetime of creative pursuits herself. Beyond her avid pursuit of painting, she is a quilter and musician, and had a long stint as a climate change activist after retiring from Kentucky Education Television where she served as communication director.
Her work is included in the Brown-Forman collection in Louisville. Her wood engraving for the broadside of a poem by her late friend, Kentucky Poet Laureate Jane Vance, was printed by Larkspur Press in Monterey. Also a quilt maker, Barkley designed the Celebration Quilt for the opening of the Kentucky History Center in 1999.
Recent commissions have included the official portrait of Supreme Court Judge Janet Stumbo. The portrait will be unveiled in a ceremony as soon as safety allows.
Barkley received a bachelor’s degree in English from Vassar College, where she also had art classes with Linda Nochlin and Sydney Geist. She studied briefly at Cooper Union and continues her study of painting and drawing through workshops and classes.
A native of Paducah, she lives on a farm in Owen County. She involves her eight grandchildren in her art and the traditional Kentucky music that she and husband, John Harrod, play.
To commission a portrait by Tona Barkley, contact her at tatabark@gmail.com. See the exhibit at http://www.otreraarts.com/exhibits.html.
Otrera Arts Inc., 501c3, is a Frankfort-based arts support organization. Otrera Arts promotes the production and dissemination of original art through artist residencies, community engagement opportunities, art business, development, artist mentorship, arts education, presentations and more.
Learn more and contribute to our volunteer efforts at www.otreraarts.com. More information can be obtained by contacting director Toby Penney at otreraarts@mail.com.
