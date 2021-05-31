David Neace gallery.png

Frankfort artist David Neace will have an exhibit at First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St., from June 11 through Aug. 12.

A meet and greet with Neace will be noon-2 p.m. June 13 at the church. Gallery hours will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

